WATCH: Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ve been called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd.

Officials said an active incident is underway and multiple agencies are responding. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sources are reporting a group of juveniles was armed with weapons that included hammers in the facility.

A helicopter was at the site and law enforcement in body armor was seen entering the building Tuesday morning.

The DJJ has been the center of multiple incidents covered by WIS in the last year. These have included juveniles climbing over razor wire, a group attack that sent a teenager to a hospital, and a civil rights investigation involving the Department of Justice.

Emergency vehicles and officers in body armor were seen at the DJJ Tuesday morning.
Emergency vehicles and officers in body armor were seen at the DJJ Tuesday morning.(WIS News 10)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

