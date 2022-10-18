SkyView
Riverbanks smashes pumpkins at annual Boo at the Zoo

The Riverbanks Zoo smashed some pumpkins Tuesday and celebrated the Halloween season.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is getting into the Halloween spirit at their annual Boo at the Zoo.

The zoo celebrated Tuesday with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. The organization said the pumpkins are used to provide enrichment and fun for the animals.

