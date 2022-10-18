Riverbanks smashes pumpkins at annual Boo at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is getting into the Halloween spirit at their annual Boo at the Zoo.

The zoo celebrated Tuesday with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. The organization said the pumpkins are used to provide enrichment and fun for the animals.

