Richland One high school student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year-old male student was caught by administrators after going through a metal detector. The weapon was found, loaded, inside his book bag.

The student and the gun were turned over to school resource officers. Deputies say the gun came back stolen.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry. His name will not be released due to his age.

Deputies say there is no evidence that students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun.

The student was charged and booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

