SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland One high school student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: Gray News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year-old male student was caught by administrators after going through a metal detector. The weapon was found, loaded, inside his book bag.

The student and the gun were turned over to school resource officers. Deputies say the gun came back stolen.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry. His name will not be released due to his age.

Deputies say there is no evidence that students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun.

The student was charged and booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Jimmy Morton
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop tonight
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
Gamecocks primed in top spot of preseason poll for third consecutive season
SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023