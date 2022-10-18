RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17.

Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his location is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers or to call 911.

