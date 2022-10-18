SkyView
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says

CMS confirmed nine students were on board.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach...
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face.

According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School.

The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were transferred to another bus.

CMS issued a statement about the crime, saying “it is illegal to board a school bus without permission and that CMS has the right to press charges when warranted.”

Medic evaluated the driver and reported they had non-life-threatening injuries. CMS has not released the driver’s name.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the parent was not at the scene when they arrived, and they are seeking warrants.

