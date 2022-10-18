SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.

The tech giant is cutting close to 1,000 of its employees, according to Axios.

The layoffs will be across numerous divisions, including Edge and Xbox.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cuts to MarketWatch, adding the company has been forced to make structural changes.

Other tech companies have also recently trimmed their workforce, including Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Apple and Oracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Jimmy Morton
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Richland One high school student charged after bringing loaded gun to school
Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home.
Police searching landfill for missing toddler’s body
Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms