Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Kylee Chandler was last seen on September 16 when she left her home, according to LCSD.

Kylee is described as 5 feet two inches and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information, call Investigator Cobb at 803-673-0013.

