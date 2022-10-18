SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old

Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old
Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Kylee Chandler was last seen on September 16 when she left her home, according to LCSD.

Kylee is described as 5 feet two inches and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information, call Investigator Cobb at 803-673-0013.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
Jimmy Morton
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop tonight
The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March.
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
Alex Murdaugh, shown here at a bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022, is accused...
Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion
Family and friends remember Atlantic Beach councilman and wife
Family and friends remember Atlantic Beach councilman and wife