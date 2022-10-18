Keenan High School student arrested after school shooting threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a student is facing charges after verbal threats.

Sheriff Leon Lott said a Keenan High School student was arrested Tuesday. The administration at the school reported the 15-year-old student had threatened to shoot the school.

RCSD said the student was arrested and charged with Student Threats. He is booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

