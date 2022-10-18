Gamecocks primed in top spot of preseason poll for third consecutive season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the third season in a row the South Carolina Gamecocks are at the top of the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

The team has been in the top five preseason rankings seven times in the last nine seasons. Last year they held onto their top spot and went on to win the National Championship.

UofSC returns four of their five starters in their ten returning letterwinners from the 2022 championship team. Coach Dawn Staley has added Ashlyn Watinks and Talaysia Cooper to the roster. Both are top-20 signees. A Georgia Tech transfer, Kierra Fletcher, joins the team as well for the senior season of Staley’s first No. 1 ranked signing class.

Aliyah Boston headlines this season after winning the 2022 National Player of the Year.

The Gamecocks will host an exhibition game against Benedict Mon. Oct. 31. The 2022-23 season officially opens for the team on Monday, Nov. 7 against ETSU at Colonial Life Arena.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.