Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman

By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens.

The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway.

Authorities found Jim and Gloria Dewitt dead in their Richland County home earlier this month.

The same day, police found their cousin, Natasha Stevens, also dead at a home in Conway.

Jim and Gloria’s son, 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt, is accused of shooting and killing all three, but so far, he is only facing charges in Natasha Steven’s death.

According to arrest warrants, Matthew Dewitt “knowingly and willingly” shot Stevens multiple times.

The warrants also state that the evidence includes a confession by Matthew Dewitt, witness statements, and physical and forensic evidence that “determined that the defendant did shoot the victim with malice and aforethought, causing the death of Natasha Stevens.”

Matthew Dewitt has a bond hearing in Horry County on December 2.

He will then be extradited to Richland County where investigators say he will face charges in connection to his parent’s death.

The funeral service for Jim, Gloria and Natasha begins at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, and can be live-streamed by clicking here.

