FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for the next couple mornings for the possibility of frost and maybe even a light freeze.

First Alert Headlines:

Cold nights ahead in the 30s. Alert Days posted for Wednesday and Thursday AM.

Frost Advisory and Freeze warning issued for tonight. Expecting the same for Thursday AM.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoons feature lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

70s Return by Friday and into the weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics.

First Alert Summary:

The cool air has arrived and will be lingering for the next several days.

A FIRST ALERT Weather day has been issued for Wednesday morning as low temps will be in the mid to upper 30s which could lead to the first frost of the season. A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. Highs Wednesday will still be cool in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Another First Alert weather day for Thursday AM with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Thursday AM comes with lighter winds, so we may see more widespread frost and even a few spots to the north could see a light freeze. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 60s under bright sunny skies.

Friday will be another cold start with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Highs reach around 70 by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

It turns warmer for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

In the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico the tropics remain quiet!

Forecast Update:

First Alert Tonight: Clear and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s. Frost Advisory has been issued.

Wednesday: Morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s with sunshine.

First Alert Wednesday Night: Clear and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid 60s with sunshine.

Friday: 30s for the AM with sunshine for the afternoon and highs around 70.

Saturday: Lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday: 40s for the AM with sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with mid 70s.

