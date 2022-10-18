CPD searching for missing elderly woman in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Investigators said 74-year-old Zelda Bullock was reported missing Monday night after she’d left her home at around 7:30 a.m. that morning. Police said Bullock has a medical condition that needs attention.

Anyone with information on her location is being asked to contact their local law enforcement, Crimestoppers, or call 9-1-1.

🚨Missing Person. Help us locate 74-year-old Zelda Bullock. A relative reported her missing last night after she left home around 7:30 a.m. Bullock has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know her whereabouts, contact #Crimestoppers or call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/n20tDRP343 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 18, 2022

