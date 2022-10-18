SkyView
CPD searching for missing elderly woman in Columbia

Zelda Bullock, 74
Zelda Bullock, 74(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Investigators said 74-year-old Zelda Bullock was reported missing Monday night after she’d left her home at around 7:30 a.m. that morning. Police said Bullock has a medical condition that needs attention.

Anyone with information on her location is being asked to contact their local law enforcement, Crimestoppers, or call 9-1-1.

