Columbia announces hires in addressing homelessness

Kameisha L. Heppard (Left) Mackin Wall (Right)
Kameisha L. Heppard (Left) Mackin Wall (Right)(City of Columbia)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced two hires Tuesday that will work on homelessness in the community.

Kameisha Heppard is the Director of Homeless Services and Mackin Wall is the Homeless Services Project Manager. Both of them are UofSC alumni.

Columbia said Heppard is certified in trauma-informed care and is skilled in engagement for behavioral change. Her position provides a liaison for coordination between the city and community organizations to address homelessness. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science, a Bachelor of Science in Social Work, and a Masters’s degree in Social Work.

Wall comes to the position with multiple years of experience working with the homeless community through education, volunteerism, and work. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and a Master of Social Work.

Columbia described the project manager position as managing the daily operation of efforts such as Rapid Shelter Columbia and oversight of services and strategies.

“I am excited to welcome Ms. Heppard and Ms. Wall to the City of Columbia team. They are both extremely capable and have proven themselves in the field of social work, with specific concentration in service to homeless individuals in Columbia,” stated City Manager Teresa Wilson.

