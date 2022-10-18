SkyView
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures

Road closure announced.
(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street.

Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice.

The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going to their destination.

Any questions regarding the traffic advisory can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803.545.3300.

