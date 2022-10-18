SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023

The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March.
The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays.

The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds staff announced Tuesday.

The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year, a news release stated.

The added winter operating days, in addition to the early season and spring break operations, will provide guests the opportunity to experience more seasonal events and explore Carowinds across the entire year.

Guests will experience rides, subject to routine maintenance, seasonal refurbishments and weather closures, according to the news release. Select Carowinds dining, merchandise locations and games will be open for guests during the winter operating days, park staff said.

The expanded operation coincides with Carowinds celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

At the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be the debut of Aeronautica Landing, which will include the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
Jimmy Morton
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

Latest News

Jim and Gloria at CHS 30th class reunion in 2017
WATCH: Funeral service held for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, cousin killed in shootings
Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old
Lexington Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old
wis
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop tonight
Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt,...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman