Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia

Jimmy Morton
Jimmy Morton(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase.

Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism.

Officers attempted a traffic stop at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 4700 block of Monticello Rd. The vehicle was a 2010 Ford Edge that was reported stolen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Richland County.

Morton is accused of not stopping for police and driving to the 2600 block of Cardinal St. The vehicle collided with shrubbery and investigators said he was spotted leaving the scene by climbing stairs and heading to the home’s roof.

Officers said he jumped and fell to the ground. After a foot chase, he was captured in a nearby wooded area. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner and Morton was taken to an area hospital before being booked.

