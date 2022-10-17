Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd.

RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle wrecked near McCrady Training Base. Investigators said the suspect has been taken into custody.

