South Carolina releases 2022 School Report Card ratings

SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the 2022 South Carolina School Report Card results are being released Monday.

This is the first time the reports include ratings since 2019. The announcement was made at the Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. The results can be viewed at the website linked here. The report cards provide information about every school and district. These include test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, parental involvement and awards.

Remarks were provided by Spearman and EOC Executive Director Matthew Ferguson, Newberry School District Superintendent Alvin Pressley, and April Peel the Principal of Prosperity Rikard Elementary.

The reports are prepared as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act. The act requires state education agencies to prepare an annual state report and a Local Education Agency report.

Pressley discussed some of the impacts of the pandemic. He said educators were finding some of their students did not respond well to the remote model of education.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

