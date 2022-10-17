Soda City Live: The ultimate event for horse and hound lovers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, the ultimate event for horse and hound lovers as The Camden Hunt presents the Horse & Hound Expo.

Lynn Evans is the chairwoman of the inaugural Camden Horse and Hound Expo presented by The Camden Hunt. She serves as a committee member on The Camden Hunt Advisory Board. Amanda Malanuk is the executive director of Carolina Therapeutic Riding which is one of the beneficiaries of the Camden Horse & Hound Expo. They joined Soda City Live to explain to viewers how this family-friendly event was created from scratch to bring Camden, Columbia, and surrounding towns together to show the relationship between horses, dogs, and humans.

The Horse and Hound Expo, benefiting Carolina Therapeutic Riding, is this Sunday, October 23rd. It begins at 10 a.m. and goes the entire day at Dale Thiel Showgrounds off Fire Tower Road in Camden. Tickets are $15 and free for children ten and under.

Join the family-fun festivities as The Camden Hunt presents a wide variety of equestrian demonstrations including therapeutic riding, dressage, foxhunting, carriage driving, western riding and more. In addition, you will enjoy dog demonstrations with hounds, sporting dogs and working dogs, including K-9 units, agility as well as a parade of Boykin Spaniels. Enjoy a day of entertainment with music, good food and shopping. Take a chair and enjoy a beautiful, fall day in The Camden Hunt Country. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. The expo begins at 11:00 a.m.

Schedule for the day

10:00 – Gates, vendors and food/beverage trucks open; music starts

11:00 – Flag bearers on horseback – carrying the U.S. and the S.C. flag

11:30 - Therapeutic Riding

12:00 - English Riding/Foxhunting - Blessing of the TCH Hounds and Junior Hunt Program

12:45 - Dressage

1:00 - Paso Finos

1:30 - Western Riding – Poles and Roping

2:00 - Quail Hunting with Tennessee Walking Horses and Pointers

2:30 - Endurance Riding

3:00 - Carriage Driving

3:15 - Parade of Boykin Spaniels

3:30 - Service Dogs - Kershaw County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit

- Richland County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit

4:00 - Agility - Greater Columbia Obedience Club

- Freestyle Disc

- Flyball (4 Dog Team)

4:30 - Mustache Brothers - Live Bluegrass Music

*Schedule subject to change

Go to www.chhexpo.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

