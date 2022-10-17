SkyView
Soda City Live: PAALS Paaloween fundraising event

Soda City WIS logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Palmetto Animal Assited Life Services will host a fun adult Halloween event to raise money for dogs will disabilities.

The funds will go towards their care and other services.

Paaloween is a costume party, scheduled to take place Saturday, October 29th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the indoor River Center at Saluda Shoals Park.

There will be food, Entertainment silent auction PAALS dogs, and more.

For details click here.

