Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current or aspiring leader of a nonprofit- there is an upcoming conference just for you. The Non-Profit Leadership conference presented by Journey Towards Purpose Global institute aims to provide an opportunity for you to increase knowledge from industry leaders and gain support from existing nonprofits in the community.

The theme is “Being Compliant” and will be held Friday, October 21st from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Concessions of Hope, that address is 2018B Main Street Columbia.

Tickets are $125 and it includes lunch.

