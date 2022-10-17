SkyView
SCEMD launches new earthquake guide website

The South Carolina Earthquake Guide was launched Monday as a tool to help prepare for future...
The South Carolina Earthquake Guide was launched Monday as a tool to help prepare for future earthquakes.(SCEMD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a new tool to help the state with earthquakes Monday.

The division said the new website, Earthquake.SC, is aimed as an interactive website to help the Palmetto State better prepare for earthquakes. It is accessible on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Features include a hazard hunt, and a map displaying current and previous earthquakes. It also provides a walkthrough of safety steps of what to do during an earthquake.

SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “We have experienced more than our fair share of low-magnitude earthquakes this year. None of them have been large enough to cause any damage, but we encourage everyone to be prepared for a major earthquake; however unlikely the possibility may be.”

SCEMD said normally the state sees around 10 to 20 earthquakes a year. This year’s swarm centered in Kershaw County has included more than 80.

South Carolina was the epicenter of the largest earthquake recorded on the eastern United States seaboard. The Aug. 31, 1886 earthquake was centered outside the Charleston area and has a magnitude of 7.3. It was felt as far away as Chicago and Cuba.

