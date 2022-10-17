SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Supreme Court to hear lawsuit against abortion ban

The South Carolina Supreme Court
The South Carolina Supreme Court(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions as early as six weeks.

The case had previously been heard in lower courts and the law has been blocked from going into effect since Aug. 17.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians who provide abortions in South Carolina. The legal argument in the lawsuit says the ban violates the state’s constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

The lawsuit says the ban provides inadequate protections for SC patients’ health and sets conditions for sexual assault victims’ access to abortion on disclosing personal information to law enforcement.

Speaking is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and will be live-streamed online.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed

Latest News

The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March.
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
x
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
South Carolina releases 2022 School Report Card ratings
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop