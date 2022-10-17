SkyView
SC gas prices remain flat over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina saw no change last week as the state’s average price per gallon remained at $3.33, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw no change last week as the state’s average price per gallon remained at $3.33, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.09 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.75, a difference of $1.66.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 11.7 cents higher than a month ago and 26.3 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.09 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 5.4 cents last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for diesel continued to rise, increasing 18.7 cents and bringing the national average to $5.06 per gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

