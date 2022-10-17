SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says

Crews responded to the Taylorsville Walmart around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Alexander County rescue and medical agencies were called to a Walmart in Taylorsville on Sunday morning, a fire officials said.

According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 plowed into a cement wall.

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart. The back half remained outside of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Crews then began to remove the pickup truck from the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.

Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Alexander County EMS, Taylorsville Police and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Related: Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed

Latest News

Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Pattison's Academy in West Ashley serves both children and young adults with varying...
Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
wis
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March.
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity