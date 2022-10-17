Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local non-profit organization wants to spread the word about ways homeowners can be inclusive to children with special needs this Halloween.

Pattison’s Academy in West Ashley serves both children and young adults with varying disabilities. The team says there are simple things homeowners can do to help children with varying disabilities participate in trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Mariah Siciliano, a Speech Language Pathologist at Pattison’s Academy, said it’s important for homeowners to recognize that not all children that approach your door on Halloween will be able to verbally say “trick or treat.” She said some kids may have pre-printed cards that indicate they’re non-verbal or an iPad that says “trick or treat” with the press of a button.

Siciliano said being willing to take that card or listen to that iPad, with an open mind, will go a long way for these trick-or-treaters.

“Being able to communicate using choices, giving them choices, what do they want from the bucket? Do they want a Slinkey, do they want a glowstick? And allowing them to direct that using their eyes, maybe they reach towards it,” Siciliano said.

Lora Smith, an occupational therapist at Pattison’s Academy, said bringing the trick-or-treating station down the driveway will help children in wheelchairs or walkers, who may not be able to go up the steps.

Smith also said offering non-food options, like a trinket or toy, is another way to be inclusive to trick-or-treaters who have food sensitivities.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was designed to create a system for children with certain sensitivities who are looking for non-food options. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer trinkets and treats. If you see a child carrying a teal pumpkin, they may be indicating they are looking for non-food options.

“Making sure that we are including them during those times and making it accessible for everybody is really going to make it feel like they aren’t different, they just have different abilities,” Smith said.

