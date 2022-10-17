SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

Clemson University
Clemson University(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted.

Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

According to officials, these were where the schools in South Carolina stacked up based on the findings.

  • Clemson University
  • University of South Carolina
  • Furman University
  • Presbyterian College
  • Citadel Military College of South Carolina
  • Columbia International University
  • Southern Wesleyan University
  • Charleston Southern University
  • North Greenville University
  • College of Charleston

In addition to the ranking, WalletHub also released how some of the top schools compared in specific metrics.

Clemson University

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 23rd – Net Cost
  • 19th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 1st – On-Campus Crime
  • 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

University of South Carolina

  • 6th – Admission Rate
  • 21st – Net Cost
  • 25th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 12th – On-Campus Crime
  • 17th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Furman University

  • 12th – Admission Rate
  • 25th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 25th – On-Campus Crime
  • 19th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

For the ranking of all the institutions, you can visit 2023′s College & University Rankings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed

Latest News

Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 52
Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Daytime high temperatures will drop nearly twenty degrees overnight and morning lows will settle in the 30s Wednesday & Thursday.
The South Carolina Earthquake Guide was launched Monday as a tool to help prepare for future...
SCEMD launches new earthquake guide website
FILE PHOTO
Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop