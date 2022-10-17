Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March.

Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned off by Jeff Martin Auctioneers on Saturday.

Spotts’ widow, Linda Spence, says the storefront of 31 years died with her late husband.

“He was very involved with the community. And he always said he did not want to stay in his nice, warm bed while the town was out repairing,” said Spence.

She said Spotts served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1970, was an elected councilman for 17 years and volunteered as a firefighter for 27 years.

Spotts’ had purchased, repaired, sold and operated heavy machinery through his business since 1991.

“If the equipment was no longer current, he would make something that would maybe fit. Or [his two employees] would go off market to fix it.”

Despite his passing seven months ago, symbols of Spotts’ military career consumed his disorganized office. A military-issued jacked hung from the coatrack as a Semper Fidelis sign laid against a shelf.

“He was in the Vietnam war… somewhere in Da Nang. He served in Afghanistan and Nigeria. And when he got home, he said, ‘of all the places I’ve been, Prosperity is my favorite.’”

In his will, Spotts’ ordered the proceeds of his estate go toward a memorial fund.

“But Larry specified that [the money] was to help the homeless and indigent in the prosperity area.”

While the proceeds are in probate, the memorial fund is set to be governed by four local churches and a councilman.

“It’s overwhelming. But I am so grateful that the town that he loved is going to be able to benefit from his hard work. We sold the equipment. We sold the company. We sold everything,” concluded Spence.

According to representatives, Spotts’ memorial fund could be available to qualifying families as soon as 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.