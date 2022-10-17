Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man is being charged in a bathroom voyeurism case.

KCSO said Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 54 is facing Sex/Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films, 1st offense.

Investigators said the incident happened on July 29 at a residence in Cassatt. Bailey was reported as having been seen on a video camera walking to the bathroom door and sticking his phone under it while the victim was in the shower.

Investigators said Bailey was attempting the capture while on the phone with friends.

Bailey was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.

