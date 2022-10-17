SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands(Colonial Life Arena (Twitter))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023.

The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10.

You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed

Latest News

Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Pattison's Academy in West Ashley serves both children and young adults with varying...
Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
wis
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March.
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity