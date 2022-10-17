Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Mayesville Town Councilor

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster suspended a member of the Maysville Town Council Monday. McMaster signed an executive order suspending Terence R. Wilson from office until he is acquitted, convicted, or until a successor is elected.

A Grand Jury in Sumter County indicted Wilson with Threatening the Life of a Public Official.

Wilson was arrested in July after an argument with Mayor Holliman Miller. An arrest warrant said he made a threat by referencing a firearm and making sounds similar to a gun. A separate incident was also partially recorded and provided to investigators.

