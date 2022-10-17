FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Daytime high temperatures will drop nearly twenty degrees overnight and morning lows will settle in the 30s Wednesday & Thursday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- FIRST ALERT - Wednesday and Thursday morning for possible frost and morning lows in the 30s
- Daytime highs will reach the 60s Tuesday - Thursday and keep us well below average.
- Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the weekend.
- In the tropics, things are quiet now and we are not expecting tropical development for the next 5 days.
First Alert Summary
A cold front will approach later this evening. It is moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it.
Right now the chance of rain looks to be around 20%. We will cool off into the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning, this will bring our first threat of frost to the area this season. The cool temperatures will stick around and there is another possibility of frost Thursday morning also.
Daytime highs will settle in the 60s until Thursday, We will reach the 70s Friday and into the weekend.
Forecast Update
Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and sunny. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.
Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows near 40.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.