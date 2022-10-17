SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson was charged with threatening the life of a public official
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Mayesville Town Councilor
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dies at age 53
FILE - The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’