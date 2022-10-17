COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Andrew Pierce Fancher is a first-generation college graduate born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His first job was aboard a saltwater fishing vessel before migrating into construction and landscaping before age 16.

While attending community college in South Dallas, Fancher self-funded a critically acclaimed web series on the lives and legacies of World War II veterans. His efforts were subsequently featured on NBC Nightly News during his senior year of high school in 2017.

He later transferred to the University of North Texas (UNT) to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism as COVID-19 consumed the country. Through lockdowns and hybrid learning, Fancher became an invaluable member of his college news station, North Texas Television (ntTV).

In his two-year tenure with ntTV, Fancher served on staff as an anchor, reporter, Assignments Coordinator, and Director of Special Projects. His self-funded investigative work spanning from Mainland China to Washington, D.C. landed Fancher three Lone Star Emmys and seven nominations. He was later called “fake news” by Donald Trump while covering CPAC 2021.

In his senior year of college, Fancher served as a freelance journalist on the Texas-Mexico border for two months. He was the first reporter permitted a ride along with U.S. Border Patrol since 2019. USBP’s Chief Patrol Agent of Texas commended his impartial reporting of the nation’s humanitarian crisis.

Weeks after graduating UNT cum laude, Fancher joined WIS in June 2022 as a general assignment reporter. He yearns to represent the voiceless while fighting for the underrepresented.

You can email him at Andrew.Fancher@wistv.com and follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @RealAndyFancher.

