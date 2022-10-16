Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two SC Highway Patrolmen were hurt Sunday during a traffic stop at around 2:00 a.m.

A driver struck both patrolmen at the intersection of Cedar Lane Rd at Alamo St. Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Officials said one is critically injured and the other has been released.

The suspect was driving a silver Chrysler. They were taken into custody near the crash location. The investigation is ongoing and the intersection at Cedar Land and Alamo St will be closed for several hours

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.