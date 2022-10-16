Sumter County coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a single-vehicle accident.

The collision occurred on Friday, Oct. 14, on Camden Highway around 11:48 p.m.

Jaheem McCauley, 20, of Colclough Plantation Road in Sumter was pronounced deceased at Prisma Health Tuomey.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed Monday morning on Oct. 17 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The City of Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.