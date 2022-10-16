SkyView
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead

Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday morning.

Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road) around 1:00 a.m. on Oct.15.

According to officials, when deputies arrived on the scene, a man who had been shot in the upper body area was found. The man was pronounced deceased by EMS.

RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

FIRST ALERT- Temperatures in the 30s will arrive this week and we could see our first frost of the season.