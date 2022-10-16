One person dead after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m.

The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Raccoon Road when it struck a deer and overturned on the road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

