One person dead after Sumter County motorcycle collision
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m.
The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter.
Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Raccoon Road when it struck a deer and overturned on the road.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
