SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One person dead after Sumter County motorcycle collision

The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter.
The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter.(WXIX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m.

The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Raccoon Road when it struck a deer and overturned on the road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial

Latest News

Police lights
Two highway patrolmen sent to the hospital, hit and run driver arrested
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures in the 30s will arrive this week and we could see our first frost of the season.
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warm Sun/Mon then a big cool down Tuesday
Diamond Miller, Chryshaun McKenzie, Semieon Helton-Hill and Jaquante Montgomery
Four suspects wanted after shooting in Sumter County