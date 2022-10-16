FIRST ALERT- Temperatures in the 30s will arrive this week and we could see our first frost of the season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT - Wednesday and Thursday morning for possible frost and morning lows in the 30s

Daytime highs will reach the 80s Sunday and Monday and drop to the 60s Tuesday - Thursday

In the tropic, things are quiet now

First Alert Summary

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

Another cold front approaches Monday. It is moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it.

Right now the chance of rain looks to be around 20%. Highs are in the mid 70s, and then we cool off into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning!

First Alert for possible frost Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are around 83.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and sunny. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows near 40.

