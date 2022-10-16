SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Temperatures in the 30s will arrive this week and we could see our first frost of the season.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT - Wednesday and Thursday morning for possible frost and morning lows in the 30s
  • Daytime highs will reach the 80s Sunday and Monday and drop to the 60s Tuesday - Thursday
  • In the tropic, things are quiet now
wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Sunday we have mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

Another cold front approaches Monday. It is  moisture starved so we aren’t expecting much rain out of it.

Right now the chance of rain looks to be around 20%. Highs are in the mid 70s, and then we cool off into the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Then we have upper 30s by Wednesday morning!

First Alert for possible frost Wednesday and Thursday.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are around 83.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and sunny. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows near 40.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warm Sun/Mon then a big cool down Tuesday
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert