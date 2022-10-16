Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue.

The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16.

Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a house.

Lane was pronounced deceased at Prisma Health Tuomey and will have an autopsy performed on Monday morning, Oct. 17 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The City of Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

