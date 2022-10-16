Columbia man hospitalized after shooting on Burke Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a 3 p.m. shooting. The shooting occurred near the 5000 block of Burke Avenue.

Police said they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the victim.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for anyone with information to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

A male is at a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a shooting at 3 p.m. - 5000 block of Burke Avenue. #ColumbiaPDSC officers initially responded to a #ShotSpotter alert. Limited info to release at this time. Contact #Crimestoppers if you know what happened. pic.twitter.com/Z2eMQBrwHp — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 16, 2022

