SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man hospitalized after shooting on Burke Avenue

A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries.
A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in a hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a 3 p.m. shooting. The shooting occurred near the 5000 block of Burke Avenue.

Police said they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the victim.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for anyone with information to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

Latest News

The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a...
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
The City of Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to...
Sumter County coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision
South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Two Notch Road).
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead