SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence(City of Columbia)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Columbia will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The event will be in person on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Page Ellington Park (2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207).

Participants are asked to show their support and bring awareness to abuse and violence.

The event is free, all anyone has to do is sign up on Eventbrite by using the registration link.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

Latest News

Family of deceased veteran holds estate sale to help the homeless, honors his wishes
Family of deceased veteran holds estate sale to help the homeless, honors his wishes
Awareness: Remembering James Jamerson
Awareness: Remembering James Jamerson
Awareness: Xscape's Tamika Scott debuts cookbook
Awareness: Xscape's Tamika Scott debuts cookbook
Awareness: Exclusive interview with Omarion about his new book 'unbothered'
Awareness: Exclusive interview with Omarion about his new book 'unbothered'