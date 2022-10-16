City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Columbia will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The event will be in person on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Page Ellington Park (2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207).

Participants are asked to show their support and bring awareness to abuse and violence.

The event is free, all anyone has to do is sign up on Eventbrite by using the registration link.

