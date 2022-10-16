2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers overnight.

Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street at around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler was standing outside the patrol car while Trooper Stuhmer was getting out of the patrol car when they were both hit by the vehicle.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Highway Patrol, Trooper Stuhmer was treated and released.

However, Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler is being treated for critical injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the suspect was taken into custody about an hour after the incident. At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a hit-and-run suspect appeared in bond court.

At the bond hearing, the suspect was charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury, but the judge said more charges could be added.

Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler’s wife was at the bond hearing and spoke on behalf of her husband and family, asking the judge to deny bond because “her kids are without their father.”

The suspect was denied bond and will make another appearance in Circuit Court within the next 30 days.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this hit-and-run incident.

They have not yet released the name of the suspect or released warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.