SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers overnight.

Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street at around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler was standing outside the patrol car while Trooper Stuhmer was getting out of the patrol car when they were both hit by the vehicle.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Highway Patrol, Trooper Stuhmer was treated and released.

However, Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler is being treated for critical injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the suspect was taken into custody about an hour after the incident. At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a hit-and-run suspect appeared in bond court.

At the bond hearing, the suspect was charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury, but the judge said more charges could be added.

Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler’s wife was at the bond hearing and spoke on behalf of her husband and family, asking the judge to deny bond because “her kids are without their father.”

The suspect was denied bond and will make another appearance in Circuit Court within the next 30 days.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this hit-and-run incident.

They have not yet released the name of the suspect or released warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
This woman is one of four people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lexington.
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

Latest News

2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a...
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
Family of deceased veteran holds estate sale to help the homeless, honors his wishes
Family of deceased veteran holds estate sale to help the homeless, honors his wishes
The City of Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to...
Sumter County coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision