Suspects wanted for attempted murder after luring teens to home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Sumter County Deputies are on the hunt for two people involved in a shooting along West Patricia Drive on Oct. 13.

Diamond Miller and Semieon Helton Hill are both 18 years old, Cryshaun Mckenzie is a 17-year-old and Jaquante Montgomery is a 22-year-old.

They’re all wanted for luring two teens into a home before robbing, shooting, and beating the teens.

One of the teens is in critical condition after being struck multiple times in the face, abdomen, and leg. The other teen suffered a concussion after being beaten with a 9mm pistol.

While trying to escape, one of the teens was shot. Both of the boys made it up the road from the house to Young’s Market store before calling 9-1-1.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office tell WIS the exchange started on Snapchat. Three girls promised two 17-year-old boys sex and drugs at a home but once they were inside, they were ambushed by three males.

“The three females left the residence, and of course, the males got into an altercation and gunshots went off,” said Sgt. Hampton Gardner with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to arrest three of the three girls involved in the incident and one boy but now two suspects remain at large.

Diamond Miller and Semieon Helton Hill were caught and arrested on Wednesday, Oct.19.

The two were taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and await an initial bond hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

“We’ve have gotten some information and it’s leading to surrounding counties as well,” said Sgt. Gardner.

WIS showed the individual’s mugshots to several neighbors.

“It looked like it would be the child next door, you know one of my Sunday school students or bible study students. I wouldn’t...they’re so young and they look so young and it’s just shocking. It could be one of my daughter’s friends and I wouldn’t know,” said Tasha Gardner, Neighbor.

One neighbor heard about the incident but did not know the suspects were still at large.

“Well, you just gave me some information. I feel like I need to be planning to move, like next month, because I’m really scared now,” said Valerie Cargill-cox another neighbor.

Neighbors say this is not the first time deputies have been called to the residence.

“We’ve been having late-night shootings at that particular home. Like 3 a.m. in the morning. There was an incident where there were 19 or more shell casings recovered and then approximately 4 to 7 days later there was another shooting with about 5 casings as well on the nearby street, on Pocalla,” said Gardner.

Investigators say the home is supposed to be vacant. The man who was renting is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges but apparently knew the suspects.

All six suspects have prior arrest records and are currently not enrolled in any school.

Deputies say they have tried to reach out to the homeowner numerous times to ask that he board up the house but have not been able to get in touch with him.

The suspects are facing numerous charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Dennis stated, “Of all six suspects in this violent crime, the oldest is 22 years of age. Three are juveniles, just children, all participating in baiting and robbing the victims. When they couldn’t get everything they wanted, they tried to kill them.”

