Sumter mother arrested for intimidating witness in son’s murder trial

Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter mother is facing charges of witness intimidation in her son’s murder case, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a September 2019 shooting incident.

RELATED STORY: 3 arrested in Sumter double homicide as sheriff announces crackdown on gang violence, drugs

Investigators say on Oct. 7, Graves went on her son’s social media account and pretended to be him, while pretending to be Freeman, she sent a threatening message to a witness.

“This action caused great fear and intimidate, influencing that witness to not want to testify for fear of harm,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a shared statement.

Graves could now face a sentence of up to ten years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

“No one should feel threatened when there’s an opportunity to do the right thing,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis added. “When incidents like this occur, we want citizens to come forward so that persons can be held accountable for interfering with the judicial system.”

Graves was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where her bond was denied pending an appearance before a circuit court judge.

