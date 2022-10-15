Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning.

According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue

“If you’ve seen him, we’d like to get him back to continue his treatment,” said Ravenell.

Jackson is described as a black male wearing green shorts and a gray shirt.

He is believed to be about 5 foot 11 inches and weighs around 180 pounds.

If anyone has seen or knows Jackson’s location, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

