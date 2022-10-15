SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Deputies searching for missing man

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for the missing man.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for the missing man.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are searching for a man who walked off from a hospital Saturday morning.

According to officials, Charles Demont Jackson, 41 was last seen leaving Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. heading towards Magnolia Avenue

“If you’ve seen him, we’d like to get him back to continue his treatment,” said Ravenell.

Jackson is described as a black male wearing green shorts and a gray shirt.

He is believed to be about 5 foot 11 inches and weighs around 180 pounds.

If anyone has seen or knows Jackson’s location, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
Brittany Martin, 34
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Residents told WIS they don’t have the resources to move elsewhere. Town leaders are aware of...
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly

Latest News

Tanikka Carnetta Graves charged with intimidating a witness.
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
WIS
FIRST ALERT - Warm & Sunny Weekend, Much Colder Next Week
Increase in hoax threats toward schools
Increase in hoax threats toward schools
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions...
Lexington Co. magistrate holds South Congaree landlord in contempt of court, allows evictions to proceed