Four suspects wanted after shooting in Sumter County

Diamond Miller, Chryshaun McKenzie, Semieon Helton-Hill and Jaquante Montgomery
Diamond Miller, Chryshaun McKenzie, Semieon Helton-Hill and Jaquante Montgomery(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two teens have been arrested and four other people are wanted by deputies after a shooting in Sumter County.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, two people were lured to a home by three women offering prostitution and drugs.

Officials say shortly after the victims arrived, three armed men showed up and robbed them at gunpoint. One of the victims would not cooperate and deputies say that’s when shots were fired.

One of the victims was struck multiple times in the face, abdomen, and leg and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Sheriff Dennis stated, “Of all six suspects in this violent crime, the oldest is 22 years of age. Three are juveniles, just children, all participating in baiting and robbing the victims. When they couldn’t get everything they wanted, they tried to kill them.”

