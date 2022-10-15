FIRST ALERT - Warm Sun/Mon then a big cool down Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warm temperatures for Sunday and Monday continue, but a major cold front is on the way!

wis (WIS)

First Alert Headlines:

Mid 80s for Sunday with a few afternoon clouds expected.

Monday is warm as well with low 80s and we see a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

Temperatures DROP Tuesday, highs are only around 60 as a major cold front moves in.

Lows overnight into Wednesday morning are in the upper 30s, which could lead to some patchy frost.

Thursday morning will be down to 38 again and calm winds could lead to some patchy frost once again.

The tropics are quiet as all systems have fizzled out.

First Alert Summary:

A cold front nears the area Sunday, but before it gets here expect our warm weather to continue. Highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon with a few clouds for the afternoon hours.

Expect more clouds overnight into Monday morning and that will keep our low temperatures up in the low 60s. We have highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. A strong cold front moves through the region and that will bring more clouds and a 20% chance of a few isolated showers.

The cold air rushes in overnight and lowers temps and clears skies. Lows are down to 48 for Tuesday morning and highs reach the low 60s. Skies are sunny as high pressure dominates our weather.

That high pressure gives us clear skies and calms our winds down, maybe even enough to bring some patchy frost into the picture by Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday is also cool with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday morning also poses the threat for patchy frost. Lows are dipping down to 38 once again. The winds are a bit more calm. Highs reach the mid 60s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Clear skies with 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are around 83.

Tuesday: Cooler with highs in the low 60s and sunny. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows near 40.

