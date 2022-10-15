SkyView
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

