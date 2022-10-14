USAA SVP Discusses ways to avoid cyber scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which was established by Congress in 2004 as a national public awareness effort to help consumers recognize and thwart cyber threats.

Stacey Nash is the SVP and General Manager at USAA. She and her team’s primary mission is to fight fraud and protect members’ assets. Her responsibilities include fraud prevention, detection, investigation and recovery of member fraud. Nash also works within her community to educate young adults and newly enlisted military members with fraud tips and financial education.

Last year alone there were 5.7 million reports of online fraud and identity theft and consumers lost $5.8 billion to scammers, as they get more and more creative and sophisticated. But there are steps individuals can take to secure their online activities and help prevent identity theft and becoming a victim to online crime.

